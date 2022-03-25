IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar's word of advice for Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns with Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at Brabourne Stadium on March 27, and batting great Sunil Gavaskar said the focus will be on MI’s Suryakumar Yadav, who has performed brilliantly in the previous editions of the cash-rich league.

“It has been a wonderful last couple of seasons for Suryakumar Yadav and IPL 2022 is a great opportunity for him to cement his place in the Indian team by performing well again this season. The Indian team for the T20 World Cup will to a great extent be decided on IPL performances. So, Yadav has got this great opportunity to enhance his chances to be picked in the squad that flies to Australia,” Gavaskar said during an episode of Gameplan aired on Star Sports.

Another batsman, who will be under focus is Australian opener David Warner. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain was bought by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 mega auction last month. And Gavaskar felt the veteran batsman as noting to prove.

“At this stage in Warner’s career, he does not have to prove anything to anybody except himself. Last year was just one of those bad patches that every cricketer goes through, and he will contribute heavily with the bat for Delhi Capitals this time around,” the former India captain said.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 01:48 PM IST