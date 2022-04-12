IPL 2022: Struggling Chennai Super Kings suffer another big blow after pacer Deepak Chahar is ruled out for this season

For the Chennai Super Kings, the IPL 2022 went from bad to worse after pacer Deepak Chahar was reportedly ruled out of the ongoing season due to a back injury he suffered during his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

According to a report in the Times of India, the pacer who was under rehab to recover from quadriceps has now injured his back.

Chahar, 29, got injured while playing for India in a T20I match against West Indies in February. His quadriceps tear coupled with a back injury suffered during rehab is further going to delay his return to CSK who are struggling to perform having lost all the four matches so far.

CSK had also bought him for Rs 14 crore in the IPL auction 2022 but the pacer's injury has forced him to stay away and his absence is being felt.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 05:02 PM IST