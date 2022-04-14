e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / IPL 2022: Skipper Hardik Pandya's 87 lifts Gujarat Titans to 192-4 against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2022: Skipper Hardik Pandya's 87 lifts Gujarat Titans to 192-4 against Rajasthan Royals

PTI | Updated on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

Hardik Pandya |
Hardik Pandya |
Advertisement

Skipper Hardik Pandya smashed a stroke-filled unbeaten half-century to guide Gujarat Titans to 192 for four against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match on Thursday.

Hardik made an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls with the help of eight fours and four sixes and in the company of Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) shared 86 runs for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for Titans' big score after being asked to bat.

Towards the end, David Miller played a 14-ball unbeaten 31-run cameo.

Brief Scores

Gujarat Titans: 192 for 4 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 87 not out , Abhinav Manohar 43, David Miller 31 not out; Riyan Parag 1/12)

ALSO READ

IPL 2022: Who is Yash Dayal? All you need to know about Gujarat Titans' new bowler IPL 2022: Who is Yash Dayal? All you need to know about Gujarat Titans' new bowler

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:35 PM IST