IPL 2022: Shubman Gill shines as Gujarat Titans hammer LSG by 62 runs to enter play-offs

Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League match to enter the play-offs in Pune on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, GT posted 144 for 4 with opener Shubman Gill top-scoring with a 63 not out off 49 balls while David Miller chipped in with 26.

For LSG, Avesh Khan took two wickets for 26 runs while Mohsin Khan and Jason Holder got one each.

Chasing the target, LSG were all out for 82 in 13.5 overs. Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 27.

For GT, Rashid Khan took four wickets for 24 runs while Yash Dayal and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore got two apiece.

Brief Scores

Gujarat Titans: 144 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 63 not out; Avesh Khan 2/26) beat

Lucknow Super Giants: 82 all out in 13.5 overs (Deepak Hooda 27; Rashid Khan 4/24)

ALSO READ Gujarat Titans are winning because they are playing with no fear of the world, says Sunil Gavaskar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:04 PM IST