IPL 2022: Shubhman Gill's 84 takes Gujarat Titans to 171-6 against Delhi Capitals

Riding on a fantastic knock by Shubman Gill (84 off 46), Gujarat Titans posted 171-6 against Delhi Capitals in a IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Saturday.

It was also Gill's highest T20 score. Apart from him, skipper Hardik Pandya (31 off 27) and David Miller (20 not out off 15) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Gujarat, who were invited to bat first.

On the other hand, Mustafizur Rahman (3/23) was the highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals while Khaleel Ahmed (2/34) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/32) also chipped in with wickets.

Brief scores

Gujarat Titans -- 171-6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 84, Hardik Pandya 31; Mustafizur Rahman (3/23) vs Delhi Capitals

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:44 PM IST