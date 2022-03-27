IPL 2022: Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith help Punjab Kings script stunning 5-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

The Punjab side chased down a huge target of 206 with six balls to spare in a thrilling high-scoring match.

Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 43 each up the order, while M Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith remained not out on 24 and 25 respectively as Punjab reached 208 for 5 in 19 overs.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/59.

Earlier, RCB posted 205 for 2 after being asked to bat.

Captain Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 57-ball 88, while Virat Kohli made 41 not out as the duo shared 118 runs for the second wicket. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a quick fire 32 not out off 14 balls.

For Punjab Kings, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 205 for 2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 88, Virat Kohli 41 not out, Dinesh Karthik 32 not out; Rahul Chahar 1/22, Arshdeep Singh 1/31) lost to Punjab Kings: 208 for 5 in 19 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 43, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 43; Mohammed Siraj 2/59)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:39 PM IST