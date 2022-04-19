e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Faf du Plessis falls short of century, Twitter reacts

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Faf du Plessis falls short of century, Twitter reacts

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis missed out on what could have been one of the best fighting innings of the IPL 2022 on Tuesday (April 19).


Opening the innings after being put in to bat by Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul at the Dy Patil Stadium, the former South African captain scored 96 off 64 before holding out to Marcus Stoinis off the bowling of Jason Holder.

Du Plessis innings consisted 11 boundaries and 2 sixes as RCB reached 181 for 6.

Here are a few reactions

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik's funny answer has Virat Kohli in splits Watch Video: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik's funny answer has Virat Kohli in splits
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:35 PM IST