IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Faf du Plessis falls short of century, Twitter reacts

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis missed out on what could have been one of the best fighting innings of the IPL 2022 on Tuesday (April 19).



Opening the innings after being put in to bat by Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul at the Dy Patil Stadium, the former South African captain scored 96 off 64 before holding out to Marcus Stoinis off the bowling of Jason Holder.

Du Plessis innings consisted 11 boundaries and 2 sixes as RCB reached 181 for 6.

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:35 PM IST