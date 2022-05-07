IPL 2022: RCB players to wear green jersey for match against Sunrisers on May 8

IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will continue with their Go Green initiative by having its players wear green jerseys in their upcoming match in the ongoing Season 15 of the cash-rich league.

The Bangalore franchise’s Go Green initiative is to create awareness around more sustainable planet earth.

And the Faf du Plessis led-RCB will sport a green jersey during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 8 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

A win over their Southern rivals will strengthen their position for the play-offs.

RCB are fourth on the points table after their win over CSK in their last encounter. The win also broke their three-match losing streak.

