IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar's 112 powers RCB to 207-4 against LSG in Eliminator

RCB's Rajat Patidar en route his unbeaten 112 against LSG during the Eliminator | Pic: BCCI-IPL

Rajat Patidar smashed a scintillating century as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 207 for 4 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Patidar hit 12 fours and 7 sixes during his stunning unbeaten 54-ball 111-run knock to anchor the innings.

He added 66 with Virat Kohli (25) first before sharing another 92 off 41 balls with Dinesh Karthik (37 not out off 23) to take RCB across the 200-mark.

For LSG, Mohsin Khan (1/25), Krunal Pandya (1/39), Avesh Khan (1/44) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/45) were among wickets.

Brief Score

RCB: 207 for 4 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 111 not out; Mohsin Khan 1/25) v LSG