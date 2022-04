Rajasthan Royals have been dealt with a huge blow.

Their pace bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

He played only one game for the Royals this season, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening encounter where he sustained an injury and had walked off the field.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:15 PM IST