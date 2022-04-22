IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals’ Obed McCoy bowls the biggest wide of the tournament?

Rajasthan Royals’ pacer Obed McCoy stunned the players and the fans at the same time when he sent down what is supposed to be the biggest wide of the IPL.

The West Indian player bowled the delivery in the ninth over of the Delhi Capitals’ innings, which cost RR 26 runs.

With Prithvi Shaw on the strike, McCoy bowled attempted a slower ball and sprayed it way outside off, does not even pitch on the square and bounces wide of captain Sanju Samson and beats him to the third man fence.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:30 PM IST