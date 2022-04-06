IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is unlucky not to play more for India, says Shoaib Akhtar

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have put on an impressive show in IPL 2022 under skipper Sanju Samson so far and according to former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman has been unfortunate and should have played more matches for India.

Samson has led RR to the top of the IPL table with two wins from their three matches, and they look favourites to win the title this season.

"Sanju Samson should have played more matches for India. I think he is one of the finest players. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to seal his place in the Indian team. But he is a great talent," Akhtar said during an interaction with Sportskeeda.

Samson has played one ODI and 13 T20Is for India.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 05:52 PM IST