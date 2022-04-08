IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia's last-over heroics, Shubhman Gill's 96 give Gujarat Titans thrilling six-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes off the last two balls after Shubman Gill struck his highest IPL score as Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets on Friday.

Sent in to bat, Liam Livingstone scored 64 off 27 balls, laced with seven boundaries and four sixes to help Punjab Kings reach 189 for 9.

In reply, Gill smashed 96 off 59 balls. He shared a 101-run partnership with debutant Sai Sudarsan (35) before Rahul Tewatia (13 off 3) finished off the match with two consecutive sixes.

For the Titans, star spinner Rashid Khan (3/22) snared three wickets, while medium pacer Darshan Nalkande (2/37), who is making his IPL debut, accounted for two Punjab batters.

Mohammed Shami (1/36), Hardik Pandya (1/36) and Lockie Ferguson (1/33) claimed one wicket each.

Brief Scores

Punjab Kings 189 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 64, Shikhar Dhawan 35; Rashid Khan 3/22) Gujarat Titans 190 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 96, Sai Sudarsan 35; Kagiso Rabada 2/35)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 11:54 PM IST