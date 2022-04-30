IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia, David Miller's heroics guide Gujarat Titans to 6-wicket win over Royal Challengers; sends Twitter in frenzy

Fine rearguard knocks by Rahul Tewatia and David Miller, who shared an unbeaten partnership of 79 runs for the fifth wicket, helped Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Tewatia scored an unbeaten 42 while Miller remained not out with 39 as Gujarat came back strongly to score 174/4 in 19.3 overs after restricting Royal Challengers Bangalore to 170/6 in their 20 overs.

Electing to bat first on a scorching hot day in their first afternoon match, Royal Challengers rode on half-centuries by Virat Kohli (58) and Rajit Patidar (52) to reach a modest total.

Gujarat at one time looked in trouble after losing Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Sai Sudharshan with 95 runs on the board.

But Tewatia and Miller ensured that they did not lose any further wickets and romped to a six-wicket for their eighth win in nine matches. Gujarat thus moved to 16 points from nine matches and extended their lead at the top of the standings to four points.

RCB remained at the fifth position, with 10 points from 10 games.

Earlier, Kohli, former India and Royal Challengers captain who was advised by former team India coach Ravi Shastri to take a break from IPL to revitalise his batting, gave glimpses of a welcome return to form as he struck a fine half-century and raised 99 runs for the second wicket partnership with Rajat Patidar, who struck 52 off 32 deliveries as the two set up a good platform for RCB.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:22 PM IST