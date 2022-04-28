IPL 2022: Positive atmosphere in Delhi Capitals' squad has helped David Warner to give his best: Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons change of franchise is doing a world of good to Delhi Capitals star opener David Warner in the IPL 2022.

Warner, who was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp last season is doing exceedingly well for his new franchise.

Praising Warner's consistent batting performance in the most exciting IPL season, Gavaskar said the senior Australia batsman is feeding on the positive atmosphere inside the change room which is evident with the kind of form he's in.

"Sometimes when you are not doing well, the atmosphere in the change room isn't always the best and that kind of affects your game. That seems to have happened with David Warner. Ever since he's moved to Delhi Capitals, Warner looks happier and you can see that in his performance. When that kind of performance happens, what it does is makes the player want to do something more. It also lifts the other players in the team because they know what a (quality) player he is. What a fabulous player Warner has been for the franchises he's played for. Last year was an exception because that can happen to anybody. To see him comeback this is way is just fabulous," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports show, Cricket Live.

Meanwhile, former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden also complimented Warner for the way he's pacing his innings for Delhi Capitals saying the left-handed batter's fitness is helping him perform well year after year.

"No matter what bowlers, what franchise he plays for. When he does get going, Warner is a special player. He obviously uses the pace (of the ball) well but you never see a slide in his game, he never sort of decelerates in his game. I think his opening partner Prithvi Shaw is scoring pretty heavily at the start. Shaw's strike-rate through the powerplay is very high but Warner uses his fitness well and looks to bat deep. He knows how to pace his innings," Hayden said on the same show.

