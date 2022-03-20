IPL 2022: Only God knows! Cricket expert Aakash Chopra casts apprehension over Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya’s leadership qualities

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is gearing up to lead new franchise Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL 2022, but cricket pundit and former India batsman Aakash Chopra has voiced concerns over the leadership qualities of the swashbuckling player.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former opener said Hardik is yet to prove himself as a leader.

"There are a lot of expectations from the Gujarat Titans. For the first time, Hardik is captaining the team. What he will bring, God only knows. He is a very good player; a match-winner, a game-changer, who will bat and bowl and likes to be in the thick of action," Chopra said.

"It seems he could be a captain who will say that he will do it and show and ask everyone else to follow him. That is the kind of energy that he is going to bring. That's what you feel. But what could be the challenges because he is the captain of a new franchise? They picked well in the draft, but after that, I felt the auction was slightly up and down. Then Jason Roy left, and you picked Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The good thing is that David Miller finally showed some form; he scored runs against Bangladesh," Chopra explained.

Gujarat Titans open their IPL 2022 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 28.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 02:54 PM IST