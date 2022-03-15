IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians start training ahead of new season

IPL team Mumbai Indians on Tuesday hit the ground running in preparation for the upcoming season.

The 12-day strength and conditioning pre-season camp, ahead of Mumbai Indians' first match, is being held at their in-house training facility at Reliance Jio Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians will also play a couple of inter-squad practice matches towards the second week of the camp.

The first day training session was preceded with player assessment analysis by the coaching staff lead by director of cricket Zaheer Khan and coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma accompanied by speedster Jasprit Bumrah moved from bubble to bubble to join the squad late last night, while Ishan Kishan flew from Bengaluru separately after securing full-fitness certificate from BCCI's NCA.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 05:01 PM IST