IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:13 PM IST

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma reached another milestone in the shortest format of the game when he become the only second Indian to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The India captain achieved the landmark during his innings of 7-ball 28 during their IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 13.

Rohit joined his India teammate and former RCB skipper Virat Kohli as only the second India batsman to get to the 1000-run mark.

