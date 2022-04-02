IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians win toss, choose to bowl first

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and choose to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2022 clash on Saturday.

The IPL 2022 matches are being played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 03:03 PM IST