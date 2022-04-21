e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's 28-run cameo helps Chennai Super Kings script thrilling win over Mumbai Indians, sets Twitter on fire

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

MS Dhoni's last-over heroics saw Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Thursday.

Dhoni's in his 13-ball 28 saw CSK score 17 runs off the final six balls with the former captain hitting two sixes and two boundaries as the defending champions chased down the target of 156.

Dhoni's fans on social media erupted with joy calling him the best finisher ever.

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:45 PM IST