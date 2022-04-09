e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / IPL 2022: Moeen Ali's 48 helps Chennai Super Kings to 154-7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022: Moeen Ali's 48 helps Chennai Super Kings to 154-7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

PTI | Updated on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings scored 154 for 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Saturday.

Moeen Ali top-scored with a 48 off 35 deliveries for CSK, while skipper Ravindra Jadeja hit a quickfire 15-ball-23.

T Natarajan and Washington Sundar got a couple of wickets each.

Brief Scores

Chennai Super Kings 154 for 7 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 48, Ambati Rayudu 27, Washington Sundar 2/21, T Natarajan 2/30)

ALSO READ

Guess the player who hung India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal from the balcony during IPL 2013 Guess the player who hung India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal from the balcony during IPL 2013

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:35 PM IST