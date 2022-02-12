IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 cr

India stalwart Yuzvendra Chahal was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 cr.

Chahal has been a part of the RCB team in the IPL since 2014. He's been an integral part of the Indian national team.

The 31-year-old leg break bowler was the second player and first Indian to take a 6 wicket haul in T20I history.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 06:39 PM IST