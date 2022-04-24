IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants’ KL Rahul scores second century against Mumbai Indians this season, leaves fans in awe

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul continued his rich vein of form against Mumbai Indians smashing his second ton of the IPL 2022 against the five-time champions.

The Team India opener scored a 62-ball 103 against Mumbai Indians during their match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 24.

His innings, which came after being put in to bat by MI skipper, included 12 hits to the fence and 4 over it.

Courtesy of his knock, LSG managed to post 168-6 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Rahul had scored a scintillating unbeaten century 4 against the same team at the Brabourne Stadium on April 16.

He joined an elite list of players to score four tons in the IPL.

Most 100s in IPL

6—Chris Gayle

5—Virat Kohli

4—Jos Buttler

4—KL Rahul

4—Shane Watson

4—David Warner

Fans took to twitter to shower praise on the Karnataka batsman.

@StealthModeUser KL Rahul is really a lone warrior to hold his team even though he has real dummy dead weights like #Hooda #ManishPandey #krunalpandya in the middle order.

@Rahulc7official KL Rahul becomes the first player to score 3 centuries against a single opponent in IPL history:

100*(64) vs MI, 2019

103*(60) vs MI, 2022

103*(62) vs MI, 2022

Here are a few more reactions

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:43 PM IST