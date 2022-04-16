e-Paper Get App
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul scores 103 against Mumbai Indians; Harbhajan Singh, Kevin Pietersen react

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul scores 103 against Mumbai Indians; Harbhajan Singh, Kevin Pietersen react

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul scored a scintillating unbeaten century to guide his team to 199 for 4 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Rahul, playing his 100th IPL match, smashed 103 off 60 balls, laced with nine fours and five sixes.

Manish Pandey (38) and Quinton de Kock (24) also played useful knocks.

For MI, medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat snared two wickets (2/32), while spinner Murugan Ashwin (1/33) and all-rounder Fabian Allen (1/46) took a wicket apiece.

Former players and pundits Tweeted their praise for the India opener.

Here are a few reactions

Saturday, April 16, 2022