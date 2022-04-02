IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's ton propels Rajasthan Royals to 193/8 against Mumbai Indians

A sizzling century from Jos Buttler took Rajasthan Royals to 193/8 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League 2022 match here at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Buttler smashed 100 while Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson played inspiring knocks of 35 and 30 respectively. For Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills scalped three wickets each.

Put in to bat first, Rajasthan endured a bad start as their score read 48/2 after the powerplay. In the 3rd over, Jasprit Bumrah removed RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to give Mumbai their first wicket. MI bowler bowled a good length delivery and gave no room to Jaiswal as RR batter tried to flick it and the ball found the fielder.

The 4th over was massive for RR, as their other opener Buttler smashed Basil Thampi for 24 runs to shift the momentum to his side.

In the last ball of the powerplay, Tymal Mills dismissed Devdutt Padikkal. Padikkal tried to finish the powerplay on a high note as he attempted to pull the short ball but ended up mistiming it. In the end, it was an easy catch for the MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

The RR batters excelled in the middle overs as they gathered 90 runs (10 rpo) with the loss of just one wicket. Sanju Samson and Buttler stitched a valuable partnership that was undone by Kieron Pollard when he removed RR skipper in the 15th over. Samson mistimed the lofted shot as the ball went high and then to the hands of Tilak Varma in deep mid-wicket.

Shimron Hetmyer then joined Buttler and the duo started clocking runs for RR. In the 17th and 18th over, Hetmyer went ballistic and gathered 38 runs for RR. In the last two overs, MI battled back and took five wickets to ensure RR don't reach the score of 200.

Brief scores

Rajasthan Royals 193/8 (Jos Buttler 100, Shimron Hetmyer 35; Jasprit Bumrah 3-17) vs Mumbai Indians

