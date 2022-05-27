IPL 2022: Jos Buttler scores 106 as RR beat RCB in Qualifier 2, take on GT in final

RR's Jos Buttler celebrates his century against RCB in the IPL 2022 Qualifer 2 |

Rajasthan Royals on Friday entered the final of Indian Premier League with a seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2.

Jos Buttler top-scored for RR with 106 not out as they chased down the target of 158 with 11 balls to spare.

For RCB, Josh Hazlewood was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/23.

Earlier, RCB posted 157 for 8 after being asked to bat.

Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB with 58 while captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 25 and 24 respectively.

For RR, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy took three wickets apiece while Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each.

Brief Scores

RCB: 157 for 8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 58; Prasidh Krishna 3/22, Obed McCoy 3/23) lost to RR: 161 for 3 in 18.1 overs (Jos Buttler 106 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/23) by seven wickets