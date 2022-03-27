IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan lives up to his price for Mumbai Indians, scores 81

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan on Sunday lived up to his price Mumbai Indians’ shelled out for the cricketer from Bihar during the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year.

Ishan became the second-most expensive player in the IPL auction history when Mumbai Indians spent a massive amount of Rs 15.25 crore to acquire the youngster after not retaining him.

He opened the batting with MI captain Rohit Sharma during their IPL match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Ishan scored 81 off 48 balls hitting 11 boundaries and 2 sixes as he carried the bat to help MI to 177-5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:30 PM IST