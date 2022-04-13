IPL 2022: Here’s who Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar is targeting during their match against Mumbai Indians

Watch out Mumbai Indians (MI), the Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Rahul Chahar has already marked his target when the Mayank Agarwal-led team take on Rohit Sharma & Co in their IPL 2022 encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on April 13 (Wednesday).

The former MI, spinner, who was part of the India squad for the T20 World Cup in 2021, was bought by PBKS for Rs 5.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year.

Chahar said that he has plans to dismiss MI’s key players, Suryakumar Yadav and captain Rohit Sharma.

“I will definitely try to give my hundred per cent. Mainly, there are two or three batsmen who are challenging to bowl against and I have set my eyes on them. Suryakumar Yadav, for instance, is in great form. Rohit, too, is a top batsman,” Chahar was quoted as saying by India Today.

“I have been preparing well for them and looking forward to facing them. I have also made specific plans for all these guys, let’s see how it goes,” Chahar added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:44 PM IST