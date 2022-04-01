IPL 2022: Here's the reason for Rajasthan Royals' early success according to Kumar Sangakkar



Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara said on Friday that the availability of a full-strength bowling lineup is a real confidence booster for the team at a time when many sides are struggling with their overseas recruits.

Boasting one of the best attacks of IPL-15 in Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, the Royals began their campaign in style, crushing Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs.

"It's always nice to have such high quality in your attack. To have them available throughout is another great plus," the Sri Lankan great said in a virtual media interaction on the eve of their match against Mumbai Indians.

While many teams are struggling with the unavailability of overseas players, Royals have scored full marks in ensuring that bowlers such as Jimmy Neesham, Obed McCoy and Navdeep Saini are available for the full season.

"The bowling and batting equally make a huge impact in T20 cricket especially on flat wickets. So, it's really a confidence booster to have that bowling strength always present." One of IPL's leading wicket-takers (170 scalps from 122 matches), Lasith Malinga has also joined the Royals as the fast bowling coach after his retirement last year.

