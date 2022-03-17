IPL 2022: Here's how Mumbai Indians are welcoming their rivals

The vibrant city of Mumbai and its five-time champions IPL outfit Mumbai Indians have splashed in a hue of colours covering the city, in welcoming the fellow nine franchises.

The 'WelcomeDilKholKe' billboards, customised to each of the visiting teams, have been set up across key locations in the city," the franchise stated in a media release.

A dash of yellow to 'Welcome Chennai Super Kings—Whistle Podu Dil Khol Ke,' while Kolkata Knight Riders are welcomed with their iconic 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Dil Khol Ke slogan'.

"The billboards installed across the city captures the creative expressions of the spirit of Mumbai—the city of dreams which welcomes every individual to its land of opportunity," a MI spokesperson said.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 06:57 PM IST