IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's relaxed attitude helps, says Gujarat Titans pacer Lockie Ferguson

Skipper Hardik Pandya's philosophy of playing not just to win but to entertain has infused energy and life into Gujarat Titans' stellar campaign so far in IPL-15, feels pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson.

The New Zealand speed merchant has been one of the pillars for Titans in their debut season with eight wickets from five games including two match-turning performances.

When asked how the new skipper has measured up with his leadership skills, Ferguson was generous in his praise.

"Hardik has a pretty relaxed approach towards game of cricket and he plays the game to entertain people as much as to win the game. I think that kind of attitude breathes energy and life into the group, and of course, he is leading with his performances which counts for a lot," Ferguson said.

The New Zealand speedster is comfortable around the leadership group which has helped the team win four out of its first five games.

"The whole leadership group including vice-captain Rashid (Khan) has also got a relaxed attitude and coaching group of Gary (mentor Kirsten), Vik (Director of cricket Vikram Solanki) and (head coach) Ash (Ashish Nehra) are the same. That explains quite well and it's enjoyable," he added.

"Hardik has taken to leadership with an open arm but he has shown that one can't forget how good a batter he is when he gets going," he said.

Ferguson's respect for Hardik is understandable. When asked who is the most dangerous T20 batter that he has ever bowled to, he promptly said "Hardik Pandya".

"It's nice to have him in my side as I remember when I was with KKR, in one match, he was hitting sixes for fun." Ferguson has also enjoyed playing under his national team skipper Kane Williamson and his former KKR captain Eoin Morgan.

"During pressure situations, what you need is relaxed attitude from the skipper. That helps a fast bowler. Time spent with a captain is the key, so in that regard, it is pretty tough to get past Kane (Wiliamson)."

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 06:40 PM IST