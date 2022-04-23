IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's 67 lifts Gujarat Titans to 156-9 against Kolkata Knight Riders

Skipper Hardik Pandya registered his third half-century of the season before Andre Russell took four wickets off the final over to restrict Gujarat Titans to 156 for 9 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Pandya promoted himself to the number three spot and smashed 67 off 49 balls before KKR bowlers staged a comeback with a flurry of wickets to restrict the Titans to below 160.

All-rounder Russell claimed four wickets in the final over, registering excellent figures of 4/5 in one over.

Coming back into the side, New Zealand pacer Tm Southee snared three wickets, giving away 24 runs.

Brief Scores

Gujarat Titans: 156 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 67, David Miller 27; Andre Russell 4/5, Tim Southee 3/24)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 05:38 PM IST