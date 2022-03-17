IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya reveals his leadership mantra for Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is all set to display his leadership skills when he leads the new IPL franchise and the all-rounder gave a sneak peek into his mindset for the upcoming season.

IPL 2022 starts on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"My philosophy for this season is a success is theirs and failure is mine," said Hardik during the jersey launch event.

Gujarat Titans will open their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 28.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 04:14 PM IST