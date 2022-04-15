IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya has shown courage as Gujarat Titans skipper, says spinner Rashid Khan

Hardik Pandya has been leading from the front with inspirational performances and is also going out of his way to create a happy team environment leading to a good start by Gujarat Titans in its maiden IPL campaign, feels Rashid Khan.

Gujarat are now on top of the table with four wins from five games and Hardik is currently second in list of run-getters and is also bowling well in every game.

"The way he (Hardik) has led the team, the way he has kept the team environment, inside and outside the field has been amazing so far," Rashid said at the virtual post-match press conference.

Rashid, the ace spinner from Afghanistan, said Hardik was someone who always takes brave decisions.

"He (Hardik) is someone who always takes that brave decision, always has confidence and he is someone who is very clear in mind on what he is going to do.

"This is an important thing as a captain when your mind is clear, and you take right decisions, the result will take (care) by itself," added Rashid.

Ability to take right decisions at right time makes him a good leader, feels Rashid "You take right decisions with confidence, that is something which makes him the best and he has been delivering the best so far and leading from the front - (be it) batting, bowling and fielding," said Rashid.

