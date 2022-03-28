e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / IPL 2022: Half centuries by Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni as Lucknow Super Giants fight back to post 158-6 against Gujarat Titans

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

Half centuries by Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni helped Lucknow Super Giants to fight back to 158-6 after losing early wickets against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

In the battle of debutants, Gujarat won the toss and choose to bowl. Mohammed Shami got KL Rahul in the first ball of the innings and followed it up with two more wickets in his first spell.

Shubman Gill took a stunner of a catch to dimiss Evan Lewis and just as it seemed Gujarat were in control of the match, Deepak Hooda came to the rescue. 22-year-old Badoni, making his IPL debut, showed he's capable of hitting big, scoring 3 maximums and four boundaries.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:29 PM IST