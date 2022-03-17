IPL 2022: Gujarati commentary set to be introduced, Irfan Pathan to be part of panel

Days before the start of IPL 2022, it has been reported that new innovations have been added to the commentary team.

Apart from English and Hindi, the official broadcasters had introduced Tamil and Kannada commentary in the last few years.

This time, they have decided to come up with Gujarati commentary with a wonderful panel, reports Indian Express.

This is the first commentary experiment in the language after the state got a new IPL team Gujarat Titans with effect from this season.

“No other state in India watches as much cricket as Maharashtra. According to the market and this time in IPL 74 matches will be shown in Marathi language. Apart from this, the Gujarat team is new, so we are doing Gujarati commentary for the first time”, said Sanjog Gupta Head (Sports) of Disney Star as quoted by the Indian Express.

According to reports, the Gujarati commentary panel will feature the likes of former wicketkeeper-batter Nayan Mongia, veteran all-rounder Irfan Pathan, ex-stumper, and the chairman of selectors Kiran More and one of the popular radio jockeys of Gujara

