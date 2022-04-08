IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill is one of the finest talents, says Ravi Shastri

Former Indian captain and ex-head coach of senior national team Ravi Shastri has hailed Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill as one of the finest batting talents in world cricket.

Shastri also claimed the young Indian top-order batter is tailor-made for the T20 format as he's got a wide range of shots at his disposal.

"Gill is one of the finest talents in the country and in world cricket, to be honest. If he gets going, he can score big. He makes it (batting) look easy when he's set. He's got the punch, he's got the time, and he's got the power to clear the ground. He's just made for this format of the game. It’s just his shot selection, his rotation of the strike which helps him take the pressure away," Shastri told Star Sports while speaking on Gill's performance in the early stages of the tournament.

He added: "He's the guy who's capable of putting bad balls away. Very good on the short ball and the short-arm jab. Early stages in the tournament, good batting tracks, you get to your highest score, you're playing for a new franchisee, it can only boost your confidence."

Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium on April 8, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 04:33 PM IST