IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans players celebrate Gujarat Day on Sunday

The Gujarat Titans team marked Gujarat Day with a tradition-inspired celebration in their team hotel on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

This celebration was in order to mark the completion of 62 years since the creation of the State of Gujarat.

On Sunday evening, the Gujarat Titans players and support staff came together in their team hotel to try some Gujarati cuisine.

The players grooved to the music and performed Garba with foreign players too trying their hand at the traditional dance form.

Gujarat Titans are on top of the IPL table with eight wins from nine games.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:39 AM IST