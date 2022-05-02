e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans players celebrate Gujarat Day on Sunday

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

GT captain Hardik Pandya performing Garba |
GT captain Hardik Pandya performing Garba |
Advertisement

The Gujarat Titans team marked Gujarat Day with a tradition-inspired celebration in their team hotel on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

This celebration was in order to mark the completion of 62 years since the creation of the State of Gujarat.

On Sunday evening, the Gujarat Titans players and support staff came together in their team hotel to try some Gujarati cuisine.

The players grooved to the music and performed Garba with foreign players too trying their hand at the traditional dance form.

Gujarat Titans are on top of the IPL table with eight wins from nine games.

ALSO READ

IPL 2022: No hierarchy in our team, says Hardik Pandya on Gujarat Titans' success mantra IPL 2022: No hierarchy in our team, says Hardik Pandya on Gujarat Titans' success mantra
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:39 AM IST