IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans’ Hardik Pandya breaks stump, Twitterati react

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is emerging to be a one-man army for his team in the ongoing IPL 2022.

After scoring a crucial 52-ball 87 to lift his team to 192-4 against the table toppers, Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, the Team India all-rounder came up with a brilliant runout to dismiss RR captain Sanju Samson for 11-ball 11.

But it was not an ordinary run-out. Hardik’s quick throw smashed the middle stump into two.

Play was held up for a significant time as groundsmen grappled to fix the stump cam sending social media into a frenzy.

Here a few reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:41 PM IST