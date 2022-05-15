IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans confirm spot in Qualifer 1 with 7-wicket win over CSK

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

With this win, Gujarat Titans have confirmed their flight to Kolkata to play Qualifier 1.

CSK made 133 for five against Gujarat Titans with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad making 53 off 49 balls.

In response, Titans got home in 19.2 overs after a fine 67 not out off 57 balls from Wriddhiman Saha.

Brief scores

CSK 133 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 53, N Jagadeesan 39 not out; Mohammad Shami 2/19, Rashid Khan 1/31) beat

GT 137/3 in 19.1 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 67 not out; Matheesha Pathirana 2/24)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:33 PM IST