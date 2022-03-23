IPL 2022: Former coach Ravi Shastri, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh part of Disney Star's commentary panel

Disney Star, the official broadcaster of the Tata IPL 2022, on Wednesday announced an eminent panel of 85 commentators for the upcoming season. The 15th edition of the TATA IPL will feature some of the best commentators across languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, and the newly added Gujarati feed.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri makes a comeback to the Star Sports commentary panel while Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Harbhajan Singh are all set to make their debut. An extremely popular personality in the IPL broadcast team, Mayanti Langer Binny too makes a comeback after a gap of two years.

Disney Star will telecast this season across nine languages. The inclusion of Gujarat Titans this season has seen the introduction of a new Guajrati feed for the fans as part of the overall offering.

An immensely popular voice on the radio, Dhavnit Thaker, who also is a Gujarati actor and singer, will team up with Nayan Mongia and Manprit Juneja among others in the Gujarati commentary team.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:20 PM IST