IPL 2022: Fearless Arshdeep Singh flourishes under pressure situations, says Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lauded young Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh for his quality to excel in the pressure situations in the IPL 2022.

The young uncapped left-arm seamer from Punjab has been winning over hearts with his superlative performances in the most exciting IPL season.

Harbhajan believes it is Arshdeep's ability to bowl the ball of his choice with sheer accuracy that makes him a special player.

"The best thing about Arshdeep Singh is that he's a fearless bowler. He's got a lion's heart. While many players get bogged down during pressure situations, but he seems to flourish more often than not during tense moments. There is so much confidence in this bowler and the belief that he can do well during tense moments. The other day we saw him giving suggestions to a world-class bowler like Kagiso Rabada on which line to bowl to. This shows how involved he is in the game and doesn't shy away from sharing his thoughts with the senior players. He bowls yorkers at will in the death overs. I believe a left-arm pacer of this calibre should definitely get a chance to play for India sooner rather than later," Harbhajan said while speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan also lauded the left-arm quick for keeping big guns like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya silent in the death overs and proving how special a cricketer he is.

"Arshdeep is a special player. He is young, confident and accurate. All these qualities distinguish him from the bowlers of his age. He keeps big players like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or someone else silent in the death overs and that speaks volumes about the kind of talent he possesses. His growth has been phenomenal. Despite the presence of a proven international pacer in Kagiso Rabada, an uncapped Indian seamer getting the recognition proves how good a talent he is. He's going to be the next big thing for the Punjab Kings," Irfan said.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 05:17 PM IST