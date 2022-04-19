IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in their Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 181 for six with skipper Faf du Plessis making a brilliant 96 off 64 balls, an innings that contained 11 fours and two sixes.

In reply, LSG were stopped at 163 for eight.

Brief scores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 181/6 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 96; Dushmantha Chameera 2/31, Jason Holder 2/25) beat

Lucknow Super Giants: 163/8 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 42; Josh Hazlewood 4/25)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:56 PM IST