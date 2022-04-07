e-Paper Get App
IPL 2022: Disciplined Lucknow Super Giants restrict Delhi Capitals to 149-3

PTI | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:27 PM IST

Delhi Capitals scored 149 for 3 in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

Opener Prithvi Shaw top-scored for the Capitals with a 34-ball 61 while captain Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with 39 not out and 36 not out respectively.

For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 22 runs while Krishnappa Gowtham got one.

Brief Scores

Delhi Capitals: 149 for 3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 61, Rishabh Pant 39 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 36 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:27 PM IST