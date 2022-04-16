IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik's 66 takes Royal Challengers Bangalore to 189 for 5 vs Delhi Capitals

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 off only 34 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189 for five against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Saturday.

Karthik's innings contained five fours and five sixes after being dropped on five by Rishabh Pant off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery.

Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls) were the other notable scorers.

Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav all got a wicket apiece.

Brief scores

RCB 189 for 5 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 66, Glenn Maxwell 55; Axar Patel 1/29, Kuldeep Yadav 1/46)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:35 PM IST