IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw slams fiery 61 against Lucknow Super Giants

IPL team Delhi Capitals’ opener Prithvi Shaw slammed a quick-fire half-century to get his team to a flyer against the Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 7, 2022.

Opening the batting with Australian batsman David Warner after being put in to bat by LSG captain KL Rahul, Shaw scored 34-ball 61 which included 9x4 and 2x6. He was finally dismissed when he edged one from K Gowtham to Quinton de Kock.

Earlier, Shaw called the head coach of his team Ricky Ponting 'boss' of DC.

"I'm striking it well and it's just a matter of one inning and the process is going well from the nets itself. Since 2018 he (Ricky Ponting) has been coaching the Delhi Capitals and I think he is like a boss of the team and he really sets up the targets among the players and he has got 15-20 years experience in international cricket and he just shares his experience on how he used to play and he used to captain the IPL games and gives us the feedback, I'm enjoying playing under him," Prithvi told host broadcasters Star Sports.

"The powerplay is very crucial for us, previously we lost too many wickets during the powerplay but I think the lower and middle order have been in good touch and the bowlers have done a fantastic job, just batting things we need to cover up and set ourselves in the powerplay," he added.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 08:18 PM IST