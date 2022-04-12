e-Paper Get App
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel finally opens up on the mystery behind spelling of his name

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:14 PM IST

Axar Patel |
India spinner Axar Patel has finally revealed the story behind the change in the spelling of his name.

The left-arm spinner’s name is pronounced as Akshar but spelled as Axar.

The Gujarat-based spinner opened up on mystery while speaking to Gaurav Kapur on the show Breakfast with Champions.

"The correct spelling is Akshar. So, I was in Bangalore for the U-19 camp before the World Cup. The team was going to Australia, and everyone told me to get a passport made as I didn't have one. I needed a license and Leaving certificate from school. I was 17 at that time, so how could I get a driving license at that age," Axar said.

"When I went to school to get the leaving certificate, the principal made it Axar. The NCA people said, 'You usually write Akshar, then why is it Axar in your passport?!' Then I called my Dad, and he said, 'Now nothing can be changed'," Patel elaborated.

After which, the Delhi Capitals all-rounder said that he got a call from Mumbai Indians and then Team India, so why to change it when everything was going his way and he stayed with the spelling Axar.

