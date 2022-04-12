IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel finally opens up on the mystery behind spelling of his name

India spinner Axar Patel has finally revealed the story behind the change in the spelling of his name.

The left-arm spinner’s name is pronounced as Akshar but spelled as Axar.

The Gujarat-based spinner opened up on mystery while speaking to Gaurav Kapur on the show Breakfast with Champions.

"The correct spelling is Akshar. So, I was in Bangalore for the U-19 camp before the World Cup. The team was going to Australia, and everyone told me to get a passport made as I didn't have one. I needed a license and Leaving certificate from school. I was 17 at that time, so how could I get a driving license at that age," Axar said.

"When I went to school to get the leaving certificate, the principal made it Axar. The NCA people said, 'You usually write Akshar, then why is it Axar in your passport?!' Then I called my Dad, and he said, 'Now nothing can be changed'," Patel elaborated.

After which, the Delhi Capitals all-rounder said that he got a call from Mumbai Indians and then Team India, so why to change it when everything was going his way and he stayed with the spelling Axar.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:12 PM IST