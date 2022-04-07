IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings’ under pressure captain Ravindra Jadeja plays basketball, fans not amused

Ravindra Jadeja is yet to register a win as captain of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since taking over the reins from MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2022, but the under-pressure cricketer looked calm and in a cheerful mood as he played basketball with his teammates.

Under Jadeja's captaincy, CSK lost their opener against Kolkata Knight Riders and then suffered another defeat to Lucknow Super Giants— both with six wickets. Their third consecutive loss came against Punjab Kings.

Jadeja tweeted a video of him throwing the ball in the basket without looking at it. Though the India star looked pleased with his efforts, CSK fans did not receive it well.

One fan commented: “Phele to cricket pe dhyaan do sir jiii.”

Another tweeted: “It's not a masterstroke it's just a show-off.”

"Fleming udhar BP ke tablets kha raha hai aur ye yaha Basketball khel rahe hain," another user commented.

"Bhaisahab jaddu ap apne game pe aur captaincy pe bhi focus karhelo I know you can come out of the shadow of legend Msd"

"Jaddu, cricket chodo, basketball le lo professionally. Abhi bhi time hai! I don’t hate Dhoni but I worry that the time will be finished before the tourney even ends"

CSK play their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on April 9

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:49 PM IST