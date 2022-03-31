IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings capable of retaining the title, says Matthew Hayden

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden believes Chennai Super Kings are capable of winning TATA IPL 2022 and retaining the title despite a change in leadership.

During an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL, Aussie batting legend said, "CSK will not be disheartened with the loss in their opening game against KKR. There were plenty of positives for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side.

"Their top-order saw a rare batting collapse in the first game but there's a lot of experience in the side and I am sure they'll come back stronger in the next game. They missed Moeen Ali in the tournament opener and he will be available for selection in the next match. CSK have it in them to it pull off and that makes them a dangerous side," he said.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:19 PM IST