IPL 2022: Call me a spin-fast bowler, says Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has a fast bowler's mindset in a spinner's body with an uncompromising attitude when it comes to ripping his googlies and leg-breaks off the surface at nearly 100 kmph.

At 23, the Afghan spinner is the most sought-after T20 freelancer on the global league circuit with 436 wickets in 312 games.

Having started the season with an impressive 1/27 for Gujarat Titans, Rashid is extremely hopeful that he can replicate his Sunrisers Hyderabad form for the Hardik Pandya-led franchise.

So is Rashid an aggressive fast bowler or 'scientist' ready to pull off new tricks? "I am a spin-fast bowler because of the pace at which I bowl. It is very hard to spin the ball at that pace and for that I think that it requires a different kind of skill-set," Rashid told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"The speed at which I bowl is somewhere between 96 kmph to 100 kmph. It is hard to generate turn at that pace but I would rather bowl at that speed than bring it down to 70 to 75 kmph.

"I have always been a big fan of bowling quick leg spin. I have just been trying different experiments with my bowling in the nets and it's really helping," he added.

ALSO READ IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets in battle of debutants

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:26 PM IST